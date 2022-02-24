Very Mobile Greetings, unlimited Giga for today! And the Refurbed iPhones arrive

The communication was sent yesterday to customers via SMS, but it is not excluded that someone may receive the joyful message today that goes something like this:

Very Mobile today, February 24th, it turns two years old, an anniversary honored by the virtual operator in orbit WindTre in the same way as last year, that is, by giving to customers a day of surfing the internet without limits of traffic. For one day, forget the roofs (albeit high, in some cases one could say unreachable) of your offer: today we surf for free, offers Very Mobile.

2 years of Very! And also this year, for our birthday, we are giving the gift to you: UNLIMITED GIGA FOR THE WHOLE 24/2, to thank you for being so many who blow out the candles with us.

ECO-SUSTAINABLE IPHONE, SAMSUNG AND HUAWEI ‘VERY’

At the same time, Very Mobile has made the partnership with the German refurbished giant Refurbed. At the top of the smartphone section of the operator’s website, the banner advertising the preferential channel with Refurbed already stands out, thanks to which you can buy an iPhone, a Samsung or a smartphone from Huawei at privileged conditions.

To tell the truth, however, at the moment the catalog is not too well stocked and the Android smartphone they are not the most recent:

Samsung Galaxy S8 for 192 euros

Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9 + from 208 euros

Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 + from 335 euros

Huawei P30 / P30 Pro / P30 Lite from 259 to 429 euros

Side Applethe offer is more varied:

iPhone 7/7 Plus from 155 euros

iPhone 8/8 Plus from 195 euros

iPhone XR at 350 euros

iPhone X / XS from 299 euros

iPhone 12/12 mini from 550 euros

The choice has been simplified as much as possible: there are no degrees of aesthetic wear to choose from, the partnership provides that each refurbished one proposed on the portal is in the better aesthetic conditions possible, while thefunctional integrity of the product is always guaranteed by Refurbed (and to be honest by any other serious company operating in the field), that is, regardless of the grade chosen during the purchase phase.

All refurbished smartphones benefit from 12 months warranty and can be purchased in 3 installments without interest o permanence constraints in Very Mobile. Finally, Refurbed promises that for each refurbed sold will plant a tree in Madagascar, Haiti, Nepal, Mozambique, Kenya or Indonesia to support global reforestation. Further details on the initiative at the link in SOURCE.