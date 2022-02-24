Tech GiantsApple

Very Mobile Greetings, unlimited Giga for today! And the Refurbed iPhones arrive

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Very Mobile today, February 24th, it turns two years old, an anniversary honored by the virtual operator in orbit WindTre in the same way as last year, that is, by giving to customers a day of surfing the internet without limits of traffic. For one day, forget the roofs (albeit high, in some cases one could say unreachable) of your offer: today we surf for free, offers Very Mobile.

The communication was sent yesterday to customers via SMS, but it is not excluded that someone may receive the joyful message today that goes something like this:

Read:

Apple is said to be working on three external monitors in collaboration with LG

2 years of Very! And also this year, for our birthday, we are giving the gift to you: UNLIMITED GIGA FOR THE WHOLE 24/2, to thank you for being so many who blow out the candles with us.

ECO-SUSTAINABLE IPHONE, SAMSUNG AND HUAWEI ‘VERY’

At the same time, Very Mobile has made the partnership with the German refurbished giant Refurbed. At the top of the smartphone section of the operator’s website, the banner advertising the preferential channel with Refurbed already stands out, thanks to which you can buy an iPhone, a Samsung or a smartphone from Huawei at privileged conditions.

To tell the truth, however, at the moment the catalog is not too well stocked and the Android smartphone they are not the most recent:

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 for 192 euros
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9 + from 208 euros
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 + from 335 euros
  • Huawei P30 / P30 Pro / P30 Lite from 259 to 429 euros

Side Applethe offer is more varied:

  • iPhone 7/7 Plus from 155 euros
  • iPhone 8/8 Plus from 195 euros
  • iPhone XR at 350 euros
  • iPhone X / XS from 299 euros
  • iPhone 12/12 mini from 550 euros

The choice has been simplified as much as possible: there are no degrees of aesthetic wear to choose from, the partnership provides that each refurbished one proposed on the portal is in the better aesthetic conditions possible, while thefunctional integrity of the product is always guaranteed by Refurbed (and to be honest by any other serious company operating in the field), that is, regardless of the grade chosen during the purchase phase.

Read:

iPhone 15 Pro: Periscope zoom is increasingly likely

All refurbished smartphones benefit from 12 months warranty and can be purchased in 3 installments without interest o permanence constraints in Very Mobile. Finally, Refurbed promises that for each refurbed sold will plant a tree in Madagascar, Haiti, Nepal, Mozambique, Kenya or Indonesia to support global reforestation. Further details on the initiative at the link in SOURCE.

Previous articleAll of Xiaomi’s next bestseller revealed, this will be the Mi 12 Lite
Abraham

Related articles

Apple

Very Mobile Greetings, unlimited Giga for today! And the Refurbed iPhones arrive

Very Mobile today, February 24th, it turns two years old, an anniversary honored by the virtual operator in...
Mobile

All of Xiaomi’s next bestseller revealed, this will be the Mi 12 Lite

If the way of working is maintained Xiaomi, it will not be long before one of the...
Tech News

Secure your emails: how to make a backup of Gmail

Surely at some point you have realized that you have too many emails saved in Gmail, and...
Android

Realme Narzo 50: the jump to 120 Hz is accompanied by a faster charge

Back in September of last year, Realme launched Narzo 50 series with two entry-level models: the...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.