“Vertigo”: the film full of adrenaline that will take your breath away

It will be the most -filled 107 minutes of your life. its name in English) is the name of this film that goes through the ravages of a duel and the objective of fulfilling the wish of a loved one. But along the way we will see vertiginous scenarios that will take us to the highest points, where those who are to be impressed must cover their eyes.

The plot begins with the life of Dan (Mason Gooding), a young man who dies at the sight of his girlfriend Becky while they are climbing, with minimal protection, in the Rocky Mountains. The anguish and sadness that fill Becky’s heart do not cause her to be overwhelmed, but rather she decides to fulfill a new goal.

The promotional poster for “Vertigo”. (Lionsgate)

Together with her friend Hunter they decide to ascend a huge and dilapidated communications tower over 600 meters high and throw Dan’s ashes from there. At a considerable distance from the ground and without cover, his ascent is complicated by the fall of a part of the tower’s structure. They cannot go down or ask for help because they are totally far from civilization. It is a desert place where the heat reaches extremes. They will have no choice but to fight to survive even if everything is against them.

Although the film mentions the Television Tower B67 (it is twice as tall as the Eiffel Tower), the scenes were actually recreated elsewhere in the Mojave Desert, 60 feet up on top of a cliff. Vertigo It is one of those films that take your away and invite you to cover your face, but at the same time that we want to continue watching.

The scenes of despair will not be long in appearing in “Vertigo”. (Lionsgate)

Reviews of this premiere in England were very positive. For example, in the newspaper Guardian They assured that despite the low budget, this film should give pause to other well-known studios that produce less exciting films. It also got 74% positive reviews according to the site Rotten Tomatoes.

Led by the British scott mann (Attack on the stadium), who also wrote the script with Jonathan Frank, this is a pure adrenaline thriller with the participation of Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Watchmen) in the role of James and starring Grace Caroline Currey (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) in the role of Becky and Virginia Gardner (Halloween night, American Horror Stories) as Hunter. The film had a modest budget of 3 million dollars but managed to be distributed by a major industry studio such as Lionsgate. It has the production of David Haring, James Harris, Mark Lane, Christian Mercury and the same scott mann.

Vertigo opens September 1 in theaters.

