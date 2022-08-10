Version management: GitLab backtracks on deleting inactive repositories

According to a tweet from , plans to completely delete unused repositories have been put on hold for the time being. Instead, they should be archived.

GitLab has received strong backlash for plans to delete repositories. Now the company is switching to a different strategy and wants to move the projects to object storage instead.

After it was leaked that the operators of the platform for hosting code repositories probably want to automatically delete projects that have not been changed for a year from September, there was a violent storm of protest. GitLab has now reacted to this and announced a different strategy on Twitter.

Archive instead of delete

After internal discussions, the company decided to move unused repositories to object storage. That way, access is still possible, but takes a bit longer after a long period of inactivity. The suggestion to move inactive repositories to object storage came up a year ago.

What remains unclear at first is what inactive means. When asked by a Twitter user, GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij replied, “We’re still undecided. Presumably all write operations would keep a project active, i.e. actions like creating an issue, a merge request, pushing changes to a branch. We however, could keep it active as long as people perform read operations like cloning or forking on it.”

The question of whether the archived code remains publicly visible or whether only the maintainer of the repository can actively restore it has not yet been clarified. According to the GitLab documentation, manually archived projects remain for read access, but no longer appear in the project list. According to Sijbrandij, the automatically archived repositories should remain visible to everyone according to the current plans.