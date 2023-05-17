Version 22H2: Microsoft releases updated Windows 10 and 11 ISOs with various fixes

Microsoft has just released new ISO files with the latest versions of Windows 10 and 11 22H2 based on builds KB5026372 and 22621.1702 that were released last week. Among the changes are features from the Moment 1 and 2 updates and security improvements for both.

Among the issues fixed are the “0x800f081f” and “80070002” flaws that prevented updates from being installed on the computer, bugs related to VPNs, and the critical vulnerability tracked under CVE-2023-24932 involving the Windows Secure Boot bootkit.

Features from Moment 1 and Moment 2 as well as the new WU toggle will now be available on a clean install without you needing to update it 🥳 https://t.co/Fdsu6xLJxs pic.twitter.com/QsIjGZPMP2

The new ISOs were spotted by Twitter user PhantomOcean3, who is a member of the Windows Insider program, and pointed out the availability of the files on Microsoft’s official website.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, some problems still persist in these versions, such as slowness when using SSDs, but at least now it is possible to perform a clean installation on several computers with just one pendrive.

To download the new versions, just access the official Microsoft website via the link below and download the Media Creation Tool, which will allow you to create a USB stick with the Windows 10 or 11 22H2 ISO.