5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsVermont-based Sutherland Welles acquired, moves to Rhode Island

Vermont-based Sutherland Welles acquired, moves to Rhode Island

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
img8568100xx1728 1728 432 0.jpg
img8568100xx1728 1728 432 0.jpg
- Advertisement -

Founded more than 20 years ago by Robert Cagnetta, Heritage Restoration Inc. has played a part in some of the major restoration projects across Rhode Island, including the 1723 Phillip Walker House, the Valentine Whitman House and many others. 

To finish the antique wood found on the floors, staircases and bedrooms of these homes, Cagnetta has relied on a specific clear coat finish from Sutherland Welles, a Vermont-based company, for more than a decade.

So, when Cagnetta heard that the company’s…

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Huawei announces FreeBuds 5i headset in Brazil with a focus on cost-effectiveness

On the afternoon of this Monday (6), Huawei made another product official in the...
Tech News

Best of MWC: Screens that roll, ChatGPT interactive glasses

BARCELONA, Spain -- The father of the cellphone was there. So was Huawei and...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.