Venmo makes it easy to donate to charity from the app

Venmo is making it simpler to donate to a charity, whether it’s local or international.

The idea is that users do not get too complicated when they decide to contribute their grain of sand to a cause, and can make their donations from the new function of the app.

So you can make a donation from Venmo

Venmo is making exciting changes to its iOS and Android app to make it easier to donate to charity. And for this, users only need to use the new function that they will find in the search box.

Just by clicking on the app search engine you will see the new option “Make a donation”. From there, Venmo will allow you to search the profiles of the organizations, from the same app, to initiate the transaction and complete the donation:

Browse by category to find verified charities that support causes close to your heart. Or, search by location to find the ones closest to your home.

So users can search for local charities to support their work, or browse the different categories to find the cause you’d like to support with your donation.

For this dynamic to work, it is necessary for the organization to have a profile on Venmo. Let’s remember that PayPal already launched this invitation for organizations in October, detailing how they could create a profile within Venmo, following the steps shown in this link.

All the organizations that appear in Venmo have been confirmed by PayPal, and have a file within the app to learn more about their work. And of course, you can make the donation from the balance you have in the app or use the bank account or cards associated with your account.

And to infect others and encourage them to donate, Venmo will also allow users to share the action with their friends and contacts on social networks.