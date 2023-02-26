Vei, a new option to host your online courses and earn money with them

If you dedicate yourself to giving courses over the Internet, and you have a monetization solution that does not quite convince you, pay attention because a new option has just been born in this segment.

This is Vei, a platform that hosts and monetizes the courses we do, with a very easy-to-use administration section.

Vei is presented as a platform that aims to provide all the necessary tools for online educators to set up and manage their own businesses quickly and efficiently. With vei, users can host online courses, schedule emails, collect payments, and track their business from start to finish.

In its description we can read:

Educators and consultants are often overwhelmed by running their business, preventing them from focusing on what really matters to them: helping their students thrive. Therefore, vei sets out to provide a complete solution that is easy to use and adapts to the workflow of live content creators.

The platform was built on the premise of listening, filtering, and iterating, to achieve a user-friendly product that is mobile-friendly and allows business owners to focus on what matters most: teaching. The platform is accessible and affordable, which makes it ideal for those who want to create an online business.

As for the team behind vei, the CEO and co-founder, Álvaro Salvat, has extensive experience in teaching and training, as well as managing companies in Latin America and Europe. The co-founder of vei is Oscar, an architect and co-founder of Uber.

Link: vei.live.