Vector recoloring, the new Adobe Illustrator powered by Firefly

Adobe Inc joined the rise of generative Artificial Intelligence models with the launch just a month ago of Firefly, its new family of generative AI models focused on fostering user creativity.

As with many technologies and services that have just reached the public, Firefly arrived a month ago in beta version by invitation, and with the promise of being integrated into the company’s main creativity applications. unlocking new possibilities.



The new creative possibilities of Illustrator thanks to Firefly

And precisely today, Adobe announces the integration of Firefly into Adobe Illustrator, the veteran application specialized in vector design, powering the new vector recoloring tools, allowing designers and graphic artists to:

– Generate colors and color palette variations in seconds based on accurate text descriptions

– Generate different vector styles of your own creative project through a dropdown menu

– Generate project color options for inspiration and creative help

Improving workflows

Once you are part of the Firefly beta, you can already use these new creative tools that unlock new possibilities and in a matter of seconds, serving as an alternative to traditional vector design methods, which take a lot of time, even hours, as Veteran artists and designers of this application will already know very well.

As well highlighted in Adobe:

Firefly’s new vector tools expand your creative capabilities and streamline time-consuming tasks. With these you can quickly generate color variations in different formats, create vector variations for dark and light modes of UI interfaces, and much more.

Available with the beta version of Firefly

To have access to these new Illustrator capabilities powered by Firefly, it is necessary to be registered in the current beta version of Firefly, taking advantage of the fact that it is already in the public phase, and therefore, more accessible to those interested.

Those who have not yet joined it can already do so directly from their website and follow the news, establish discussions and more through their own Discord server.

These and other options are already possible simply by being part of the beta version of Firefly, streamlining the workflows in the different projects that are being carried out, as we comment in the video that we leave you below:

More Information/Image Credit: Adobe