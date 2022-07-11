VASCO Translator V4, analysis: the Swiss army knife of languages ​​that lacks an edge

Simultaneous translators are curious devices, but not everyone knows about them. They allow many languages ​​to be translated into different formats. On this occasion the VASCO V4 has passed through our hands, a device that promises to be the Swiss of languages.

VASCO is a well-known Polish firm in the world of simultaneous translators and now they have launched the V4 model, a model that brings several improvements and with which you will be able to communicate fluently in the language you need.

Basque, data sheet

BASQUE V4 SCREEN The new version of iTunes for Windows won’t work if you don’t … 5-inch touch screen supported languages 76 languages ​​in voice 108 in photographs 90 different languages ​​in text 75 through the app 28 to learn Response time 0.5 seconds Internet around the world US investigates YouTube Kids for showing inappropriate content to children Yes, integrate a SIM with internet for life Sound Dual speakers up to 99 db connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Others usb type c Price €389

A different but elegant design

The design of the VASCO V4 is reminiscent of a smartphone, although it is lighter and more compact. It has a 5-inch color touch screen and a simple operating system.

If we look at the right part we will find that this device has three buttons. The first, from below, is used to turn the device off and on, the second to activate the microphone taking into account that we speak in a certain language and the last one to do the same mechanism as the previous one, but for when the other person speaks.

The upper part houses a button through which you can lock and unlock the screen of the device with just one touch.

At the bottom we only find a usb type c to recharge the device.

On the right are the volume up and down buttons of the device, since it integrates a speaker to be able to listen to the translation aloud.

Lastly, at the rear is housed a camera with which we can translate different objects and the VASCO logo.

In the hand it is a device that is very pleasant, it is light, but being finished in rubber also makes it offer that feeling of resistance. In addition, as a curiosity, it must be said that it already has a screen saver pre-applied.

An intuitive and complete interface

As soon as we turn on the device we find a fairly simple interface, which makes it easy to use. The options that we find in the main menu are the following:

Conversation

Is in charge of translating live and simultaneously the conversation between both people through the translator. In fact, it is specially designed for this mode, since it integrates dedicated buttons to be able to activate the microphone of each one and, later, start translating in the corresponding language.

It takes very little time to “to think” the translation and it is quite accurate. In this mode we can translate up to 76 different languages.

Text

A keyboard appears on the touch screen of the device through which we can translate both phrases and single words. It supports up to 108 different languages.

Photo

Through the integrated camera of the device we can translate the different texts that we find. A functionality that very reminiscent of Google Lens, but in terms of effectiveness they have no point of comparison, in this case the VASCO V4 is much more reliable. In this case, it is able to identify up to 90 different languages.

Group chat with up to 100 people

One of the best features of this translator is that it is compatible with an app, so you can create groups in said app and without the need for the other person to have this device, you can chat in your language, while the device is responsible for translating it in real time.

Up to 100 people can enter these group talks speak different languages, which can be very useful in certain situations. Especially for large meetings or work groups.

Getting started in languages ​​is very simple and intuitive

This device also offers us the possibility of learning languages ​​through tests, quite brief, with which we can go learning vocabulary. However, they are somewhat simple.

Even so, it is a possibility to start in up to 28 different languagesit is a very satisfactory first contact, given that despite the fact that it can make you dizzy at first, you get used to it and it makes you gain confidence with its use.

An operating system based on Android

The operating system you have this gadget is android based. Now, it is really simple and there is no room for mistakes. As soon as you turn it on, a menu appears with the different translation modes and little else.

As far as the settings section is concerned, this offers us the possibility of making use of the Bluetooth or WiFi connectivity, in the event that we do not want to use the mobile data that is included and thus prolong the autonomy of the device.

Internet in more than 200 countries

One of the great qualities of this translator is that it has coverage everywhere thanks to a SIM card that comes activated with coverage everywhere in the worldso you won’t have to worry about any type of monthly fee, beyond the device itself.

In our experience, it is true that we have had constant coverageand in specific situations in which the device could not find a signal, it always offered us an answer using the dictionaries that it already has downloaded as standard, which we already told you about, which is much more reliable than Google’s translator.

Fast and accurate translations

The 0.5 seconds that the manufacturer announces that it takes to offer a translation is a bit risky data. In our tests, depending on the place and if we were connected to the Internet through a WiFi network or through mobile data, the truth is that the device takes between 3 and 5 seconds to offer the information.

It is a very prudent time and in some cases it is even lower when we make use of some modes like text. However, in those that cost him the most it was so much in conversations, where the time is somewhat superior but just as precise.

Something similar has also happened to us when we took a photo of a text, although this time it may be due to the quality of the photo, which is somewhat lower than we expected. Still, it’s enough to be able to translate a restaurant menu in which there is a minimum of light.

Sufficient autonomy

Although it is very complicated to measure the autonomy of this type of device, it is true that will give you enough to fight a busy work day with several meetings in different languages.

It recharges very quickly through USB type C and, logically, its autonomy is prolonged when we use the WiFi network. What has caught our attention is that, at least in our unit, when it is turned off, the device begins to heat up while the recharge is being carried out and it does not appear how the percentage is rising. Hopefully it will be fixed with a software update.

Vasco V4, Xataka’s opinion

These types of devices are really useful, but not for everyone. It is true that the accuracy of the translations is much greater than that found in the vast majority of applications for smartphones, but after all, it is a device that it will more than meet any language that we put in front of itregardless of the format and even if we have a WiFi network nearby or not.

In general terms, it is a device that It’s not perfect, but it does the job very well. in all sections. It is much more reliable than other tools that we carry in the smartphone.

Dedicated buttons make it generally very convenient and quick to communicate with other people without having to search through menus. Perhaps where we have been most disappointed is in terms of photographic quality, although we understand that it is an add-on and not one of the star features of the device.

Is it worth buying it? Well, taking into account that its price is 389 euros, we must be very sure that we are going to use it a lot, if not, perhaps we can consider other options that do not require such a large outlay. It will be available from next July 14.