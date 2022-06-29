HomeLatest newsEuropeVaping: EU proposes ban on sale of flavoured heated tobacco products

Vaping: EU proposes ban on sale of flavoured heated tobacco products

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 6efeaf34 0713 5489 824f 61d17e562c63 6809274.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 6efeaf34 0713 5489 824f 61d17e562c63 6809274.jpg
- Advertisement -

The European Commission has proposed banning the sale of flavoured heated tobacco products in its efforts to fight cancer.

The ban would only cover vaping items that deliver heated tobacco, and will not affect many e-cigarettes, which only contain nicotine.

A recent Commission study showed a 10% increase in sales of heated tobacco products in more than five member nations, while heated tobacco products exceeded 2.5 % of total sales of tobacco products overall across the region.

[mb_related_posts1]

“With 9 out of 10 lung cancers caused by tobacco, we want to make smoking as unattractive as possible to protect the health of our citizens and save lives,” said EU Health & Food Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

According to EU figures, cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the bloc, with around 1.3 million cancer fatalities and 3.5 million new cases each year.

Realme 7 5G: The cheapest 5G smartphone arrives for € 229

An estimated 40% of EU citizens will face cancer at some point in their lives, with an annual economic impact estimated at around €100 billion.

The European Commission previously said it wanted to ensure that less than 5% of the population uses tobacco by 2040.

The ban’s proposal now goes to member nations and European Parliament lawmakers for review.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

Facebook removes the “Premiere” feature

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Communication

Earn money by referring other people for jobs

You still don't know how to program Virtual Reality applications, or manage communication projects,...
Apple

Apple Gift Card arrives in Italy: gift card for all Apple products and services

Apple Gift Card and the unified gift card dedicated to all users who use...
Hardware

Intel Raptor Lake i9-13900K: the first benchmarks show a performance gain of 28%

That's it, the first benchmarks for Intel's next high-end chip have just dropped. ...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Attack “PACMAN” can cross the last defense of the M1 chip

Recently, MIT studies discovered an unfixable weakness in Apple Silicon chips. Basically, if...

© 2021 voonze.com.