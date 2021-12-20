Vandals throw five ring buoys into River Liffey in South Dublin

Five ring buoys were retrieved from the water in the River Liffey after being taken from their housings in Lucan Demesne.

Members of the public reported the vandalism to South Dublin County Council and public Realm staff successfully got the ring buoys out from the river this morning.

There has been a recent increase in missing ring buoys especially during weekends.

A spokesperson for South Dublin County Council reminded the public that a missing ring buoy has the potential to be a lost life.

They told Dublin Live: “Park Rangers have reported an increase in such incidents recently especially over weekends and are carrying out increased patrols of the area.

“Every incident of vandalism to a ring buoy must be condemned as a missing ring buoy has the potential to be a lost life if lifesaving equipment is not available when most needed in the event of an emergency.”

Members of the public can report missing ring buoys by using this form.

