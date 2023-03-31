Vampire Survivors: Game DLC Gets Release Date on iOS, Android, Steam, and Xbox

Called Tides of the Foscari, the expansion will launch in April 13th and is available now for $1.99 on all platforms.

After being awarded at the BAFTA Game Awards 2023, the game Vampire Survivors announced this week the release date of its new DLC.

“Tides of the Foscari” is the second DLC for Vampire Survivors, British production available for PC, Xbox and mobile, winner of the BAFTA award for best game of 2022. In this DLC, you will have new characters, monsters and weapons, along with another level.

- Advertisement -

This DLC includes eight new characters, among them an original cast consisting of Eleanor, Maruto and Luminaire, 13 new unique weapons, and 7 new songs to listen to while escaping attacks.

Lake Foscari will be the new location where the action takes place, an enchanted forest full of mythological entities and with many dangers for more hours of adventure.

Here’s the synopsis of the base game:

Defeat thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn! Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with roguelite elements where your choices can make you grow quickly and annihilate the thousands of monsters that appear along the way.

The title was extremely well received by the gaming community and has many positive reviews on Steam.

- Advertisement -

Vampire Survivors is available for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, Game Pass, iOS and Android.