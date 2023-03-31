5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleVampire Survivors: Game DLC Gets Release Date on iOS, Android, Steam, and...

Vampire Survivors: Game DLC Gets Release Date on iOS, Android, Steam, and Xbox

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Vampire Survivors: Game DLC Gets Release Date on iOS, Android, Steam, and Xbox
vampire survivors game dlc gets release date on ios android.jpeg
- Advertisement -

After being awarded at the BAFTA Game Awards 2023, the game Vampire Survivors announced this week the release date of its new DLC.

Called Tides of the Foscari, the expansion will launch in April 13th and is available now for $1.99 on all platforms.

“Tides of the Foscari” is the second DLC for Vampire Survivors, British production available for PC, Xbox and mobile, winner of the BAFTA award for best game of 2022. In this DLC, you will have new characters, monsters and weapons, along with another level.

- Advertisement -

This DLC includes eight new characters, among them an original cast consisting of Eleanor, Maruto and Luminaire, 13 new unique weapons, and 7 new songs to listen to while escaping attacks.

“Pimmelgate”: House search was unlawful

Lake Foscari will be the new location where the action takes place, an enchanted forest full of mythological entities and with many dangers for more hours of adventure.

Here’s the synopsis of the base game:

Defeat thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn! Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with roguelite elements where your choices can make you grow quickly and annihilate the thousands of monsters that appear along the way.

The title was extremely well received by the gaming community and has many positive reviews on Steam.

- Advertisement -

Vampire Survivors is available for Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, Game Pass, iOS and Android.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

This is how Google works to prevent fraudulent content on Maps

Google wanted to share two new examples of how it is applying technology together...
Microsoft

AOKZOE announces two new handheld consoles with AMD Ryzen 7000 chips and more

The company AOKZOE announced two new portable consoles with chips Ryzen 7000 for the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.