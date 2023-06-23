Vampire Survivors: 4-player co-op coming in August

The mind-blowing Vampire Survivors was one of the fevers of the gamer world in the last year, yielding, in fact, several copies, few with the same quality as this frenetic survival bullet hell. As announced this Wednesday (21), however, the game should gain a new gas with the introduction of a four-player local co-op modepromising to be a great experience to gather the guys on the couch and go out killing the multitudes of monsters on the screen.
The news will arrive through a free update on August 17th. The mode will support the Steam Remote Play Together feature and allow users to play together over the internet as if they were in the same physical location. The mode will not be online co-op. Per-player input/control will be required (you can’t share a keyboard, for example), and you’ll be able to continue your current save or start a new one with friends.
According to the creators, the phases follow the same and there will also be no new achievements for the cooperative mode.
In addition, the producers announced that the game is also on its way to the Nintendo Switch. Today, the game is already available for mobile platforms (Android and iOS), PC and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This trip to the Nintendo console also includes the DLCs Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari.
More details can be read in the official announcement note on Steam.