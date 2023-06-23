Vampire Survivors: 4-player co-op coming in August

The mind-blowing Vampire Survivors was one of the fevers of the gamer world in the last year, yielding, in fact, several copies, few with the same quality as this frenetic survival bullet hell. As announced this Wednesday (21), however, the game should gain a new gas with the introduction of a four-player local co-op modepromising to be a great experience to gather the guys on the couch and go out killing the multitudes of monsters on the screen.

The news will arrive through a free update on August 17th. The mode will support the Steam Remote Play Together feature and allow users to play together over the internet as if they were in the same physical location. The mode will not be online co-op. Per-player input/control will be required (you can’t share a keyboard, for example), and you’ll be able to continue your current save or start a new one with friends.