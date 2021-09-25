Vampire bats make friends and “date” to eat with them

Studies on animal behavior are a constant in the world of science and biology. In general, the information that we can obtain from them could help us not only to better understand them, but also to distinguish the role they have as part of an ecosystem. One of the most recent studies on the subject has focused on vampire bats and how their tendency to “make friends” could help them survive.

Behind this observation were researchers Simon P. Ripperger and Gerald G. Carter. Together, they made a recent publication in the scientific journal PLOS Biology where they explained their new observations on the behavior of this species of blood-sucking bats.

The social life of bats

In order to study the social interactions between vampire bats that were kept in captivity and those that grew up in the wild, the team of scientists followed the movement of 50 females for two weeks, who had backpacks with small computers on them that allowed them to be monitored.

In total, data was obtained from at least 400 thousand meetings that occurred at night, during their feeding periods. When compared with the data on the relationships of the vampire bats in captivity, it was possible to observe that they gave preference to spending time with their “friends”.

Via freeimageslive.co.uk

Back in the day, both captive and wild bats shared a hollow tree in Panama. But, at night, the difference between those creatures that had friends and those that did not, were noticeable.

Vampire bats can “make friends” and coordinate outings with them

As the researchers observed, vampire bats that had friends tended to spend more time with them during the day and look for them to eat together at night. Thus, during their time in the tree, they would tend to share spaces and interact.

When night fell, all the bats would go out in search of food regardless, but not all of them ended the night alone. For example, some who managed to perch on a cow to lick the blood that their wounds would end up sharing the space with the bats that they considered their “friends”.

For now, it is not entirely clear how the groups of friends meet once they part to begin their hunt. However, recently recorded new vocalizations of the bats could give us those answers in the future.

The value of social relationships when it comes to survival

According to what Ripperger and Carter observed, captivity does not necessarily affect the ability of bats to hunt, but it does affect the way in which they relate to their environment. Individually, each creature was just as efficient as its wild counterparts.

In their cases, what changed was the level of interdependence that they could have with other members of their colony. For one thing, vampire bats that had friends tended to have longer social interactions during feeding and commonly shared their food.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have the wild vampire bats that tended to be lonelier. Likewise, their interactions with other individuals tended to be shorter and, usually, they could have negative or aggressive tones, far from the affinity relationships presented between the other group.

