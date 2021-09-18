Valve will hold the Steam Next Fest event on October 1

Let it not be said that reasons are lacking to celebrate whatever it is whenever: Steam Next Fest Valve takes shape and invites you to come by between 1 and 7 October next to see “hundreds of demos and a lot of live broadcasts.”

“We announce Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Explore and test demos for hundreds of games, watch developer streams, and chat with teams about their games in the works, which are coming to Steam, ”the company explains on the event site.

And we can add little more about this Steam Next Fest, because if the name of the event is concise, the description of it provided by Valve is no less: are you a fan of video games and would you like to sink your teeth into it -even if it is? a little- to any of the titles that will be released in the near future? In that case, you will like Steam Next Fest.

But, be careful, because Steam Next Fest is not an event aimed exclusively at players: developers are also invited to participate, or rather they were, since the call to present a demo was closed on August 15. Be that as it may, Valve has already informed those interested in using this quote to promote their creations in other ways.

What games are expected to be seen on Steam Next Fest? Valve says there will be hundreds, without specifying, but in the promotional video of the event a few are anticipated: Airhead, Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy, ANNO: Mutatione, Mahokenshi, Starship Troopers— Terran Command, Life of Delta… The bulk are titles indieHow could it be otherwise, but there is probably a bit of everything.

Remember: Steam Next Fest will be held from October 1 to 7. If you are interested and you think you can forget it, by signing up for Steam the system will send you a reminder.

Steam Next Fest is the continuation of the same festival held in June and with which Valve tries to cover a bit the hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic in this type of event. If you want to see or remember what the previous one was like, you can find a series of summary videos on the Steam channel on YouTube.