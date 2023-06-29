Valve will ban games with AI-generated content from Steam

- Advertisement -

While many are seeing in Artificial Intelligence the future of technology, with the potential to replace human labor and creativity in many segments, there are those who observe these tools with fear, and try to mitigate their power in the long term. Valve has begun banning games from Steam that feature AI-created artwork unless the developers prove they own the rights to the intellectual property used in the files to train the AI ​​that created them.

In a Reddit post uncovered by gaming industry veteran Simon Carless, a developer is reported to have uploaded an early build of a game to Steam with some “obviously AI-generated” features that they said they planned to manually improve in a later release. . - Advertisement - In response, they were told that the game could not be approved unless the developer could prove to Valve that they had all the necessary rights. Upon review, we identified intellectual property in [nome do jogo aqui] that appears to belong to one or more third parties. In particular, [Nome do jogo aqui] contains art assets generated by artificial intelligence that appear to rely on copyrighted material owned by others. Gamium, Spanish startup that develops its own blockchain-based metaverse As the legal ownership of this AI-generated art is unclear, we cannot submit your game while it contains these AI-generated assets, unless you can affirmatively confirm that you own the rights to all intellectual property used in the dataset you trained. the AI ​​to create the assets in your game.

Valve said it would reject the build and give the developer a one-time opportunity to remove all content it didn’t own the rights to before resubmitting it. The developer said he then improved the features in question manually “so there were no more obvious signs of AI”, but after resubmitting the game it was again rejected.

We cannot submit games for which the developer does not have all the necessary rights. We are currently refusing to distribute your game as it is unclear whether the underlying AI technology used to create the assets has sufficient rights to the training data.

Like professionals in other creative fields, a growing number of developers are using AI to help create their games. But the rapid acceptance of generative AI tools trained in man-made art pulled from the web has raised copyright issues that did not previously exist. - Advertisement - While much of the world still doesn’t know how to handle these features, with governments, artists and companies deliberating over how best to move forward, Japan recently declared that using datasets to train AI models does not violate the copyright law. As reported by Decrypt, the decision means model trainers can use publicly available data without having to get permission from the data owners. The Steam developer said he was confused by Valve’s decision to reject the game, especially given the availability of some titles in the PC market that clearly use AI-generated resources. So it looks like Valve still doesn’t have a standard approach to AI-generated games, and I’ve seen several games that even explicitly mention the use of AI. But, at least for the moment, they seem cautious and unwilling to publish AI-generated content, so I think any other developers here should be careful about that.