Valve reveals the 10 most popular games on the Steam Deck

A month ago we echoed a new milestone in terms of the catalog of Steam Deck it refers, after having surpassed the Valve console the more than 2,500 compatible games… and counting, we added, and it is that the trickle of titles that are added is incessant. Now you must go for the 3,000-odd compatible games.

But of all the available What are the most popular games on, or rather, on the Steam Deck? The game distribution giant has revealed it in a recent news update in which many other interesting data are mentioned. In fact, the bulk of the information focuses on it; but there was also room for some more curiosity like the one at hand.

In essence, Valve distinguishes games for the Steam Deck into four groups: those that are compatible and those that are not, although among the latter it is worth separating those that have been tested and labeled as unsupported, and those that are yet to be tested. , which are the overwhelming majority. As a sample, there are over 8,000 Linux compatible games on Steam; over 20,000 for Windows.

Likewise, we also knew that although there is a bit of everything for Steam Deck, Valve is prioritizing -how could it be otherwise- Steam Deck compatibility of the most popular and highest rated games, so it is not surprising that the The list that we bring next is a reflection of such an approach.

A) Yes, Top 10 most popular games on Steam Deck They are, in this order:

Elden Ring vampire survivors Rogue Legacy 2 stardew valley No Man’s Sky Slay the Spire Hades The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Opening Desk Job

The list is published Valve’s Greg Cooker, through his personal Twitter account and the obvious reflection on it: what games are we talking about? That is, it is clear that are compatible games, but to what degree? In the one with the highest rating, there is no need to add, although it is mandatory to do so.

As we have explained on other occasions, Valve distinguishes compatible games into two categories: those that are simply “playable”, which are those that go well, but can generate some minor problem; and the “verified” ones, those that work correctly on Steam Deck and are also adapted to the device’s screen and controls. As well, the ‘top ten’ includes only verified titles.

The most interesting thing about the matter, however, is that the list is not only made up of games in which Valve has invested an effort to adapt them, via improvements to the Steam Deck or Proton, the component that facilitates compatibility with games. of Windows, but more and more developers are getting involved in such work.