Valve reveals dates for all 2023 Steam sales and Next Fest

Something to look forward to: If data miners haven’t already beaten them to it, Valve usually reveals the start and end dates for Steam sales shortly before they occur. To head them off at the pass, the company unveiled a full calendar listing every planned promotion For 2023.

We now know the start and end dates for every 2023 Steam sale and demo showcase, thanks to Valve’s reveal on Wednesday. The company primarily published the list to help developers plan their promotions, but publicizing the information will help gamers know when to save money.

Chief among the events are Steam’s traditional seasonal sales. First up is the Spring sale, running from March 16 to March 23. The Summer sale starts on June 29 and ends on July 13. The Autumn sale runs from November 21 through the 28th, and the Winter sale is from December 21 to January 4, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Valve also revealed the dates of future “Fests” – sales themed around specific genres. These include a puzzle game sale lasting from April 24 to May 1, a sports game sale (May 15 to May 22), a stealth game sale (July 24 to July 31), a visual novel sale (August 7 to August 14), a strategy game sale (August 28 to September 4), and a shoot-em-up sale (September 25 to October 2). Finally, the usual Halloween horror game sale runs from October 26 to November 2.

Steam is currently running a sale for mystery games which ends on February 27. It includes deep discounts on games like Return of the Obra Dinn ($10), AI: The Sominum Files ($22), What Remains of Edith Finch ($5), Danganronpa V3 ($16), and much more. Smaller discounts are also available for titles like Pentiment ($15), Among Us ($3.50), or Immortality ($15).

- Advertisement -

Developers should be happy to know that they now have the rest of the year to plan their demos around the dates for the rest of 2023’s Steam Next Fests, which Valve also revealed. The first free demo showcase is from June 19 through June 26, running roughly concurrently with E3 2023. Valve slated the last Next Fest for October 9 through October 16.

Developers can also find the proper documentation to prepare for the upcoming sales and demo events in Valve’s announcement.

[mb_related_posts2]