Valve is working on a “game notes” system for Steam

As reported by PCGamer, it looks like Steam users will be able to take ‘game notes’ via the gaming platform in the future. SteamDB creator and data miner Pavel Djundik shared the discovery on Twitter, saying the game notes “will be available in the Steam library and on the web”. As Steam is the biggest digital gaming platform on PC, new tools always help to improve the user experience.

A ‘game notes’ system could mean anything. However, what most of us envision is a way to easily take notes during gameplay without having to switch tabs. Think about it when you’re opening the Steam overlay to invite a friend to a game, but you also have your own personal notebook.