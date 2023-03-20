Valve is working on a “game notes” system for Steam

As reported by PCGamer, it looks like Steam users will be able to take ‘game notes’ via the gaming platform in the future. SteamDB creator and data miner Pavel Djundik shared the discovery on Twitter, saying the game notes “will be available in the Steam library and on the web”.
As Steam is the biggest digital gaming platform on PC, new tools always help to improve the user experience.
A ‘game notes’ system could mean anything. However, what most of us envision is a way to easily take notes during gameplay without having to switch tabs. Think about it when you’re opening the Steam overlay to invite a friend to a game, but you also have your own personal notebook.
Valve is working on a “game notes” system, which will be available in the Steam library, and on the web. pic.twitter.com/xO4enKCN4K
— Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) March 17, 2023
Of course, this is simply a random guess as to what a ‘game notes’ system might be. It could be totally different and it might not happen. If it actually gets implemented the way we envisioned it, it would make puzzle-solving work easier, as you could annotate a sequence or code during gameplay.
In addition to the possibility of an ‘in-game notes’ system in the future, Pavel Djundik also shared that a notifications page is reportedly being worked on by Valve. “The new notification system should also be used in the Steam client, once you’re done replacing the old VGUI parts of the client (external shell, settings, server browser, etc.)”
What do you think of this annotation tool on Steam?