Valve has a ton of games in development but none of them seem to be Half-Life 3

There is no doubt that is, on its own merits, one of the most important video game developers in history. To his credit he has jewels of the caliber of Half-Life 1 and 2, the two installments of Left 4 Dead, Counter Strike and also other titles such as the spin-off Half-Life Alyx and Portal. However, in recent years this giant has been quite “asleep”and until the arrival of Half-Life Alyx had not dared to launch a triple A game with such an advanced technical invoice.

said title it was a critical success, and the truth is that it deserves to be considered one of the with the best graphic quality of its generation. However, in the end it ended up leading many of us to ask ourselves that question that has been on our minds for so many years, will Valve finally launch a Half-Life 3? The truth is that after so much time I think it’s quite complicated, although I can’t lie to you, I have not lost hope.

In a recent interview Greg Coomer, head of product at Valve, has confirmed that the company is working on the development of “new games from different franchises”, and explained that not only have they not stopped developing games, but they have a “lot of titles” on their hands. According to Coomer, video game development is very important to Valve, so much so that the company has a large number of workers involved in the development of this type of project.

Does this mean Valve may be working on Half-Life 3? Coomer did not specify it but he did say that are working on more games within the Half-Life franchise, and that Alyx played a key role in this regard. He also dared to specify things about other important franchises, such as Portal, and in this case he said that he would like to develop a new installment one day since it is a “world” that deserves “further exploration”.

Personally, I must admit that I would love for Valve to release Half Life 3 and Left 4 Dead 3They would be two games that I would pre-purchase without thinking about it at all, and I think they would return Gabe Newell’s company to the position it had as a star developer in the second half of the first decade of the 2000s. If I could only choose one I am pretty sure that I would I would stay with Half-Life 3, and the adventures of Gordon Freeman deserve an end to match.