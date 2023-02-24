Valve confirms dates for its traditional Steam sales and festivals in 2023

Steam sales offer great deals for players looking to pick up some of the hottest games on the platform at special prices.

Valve announced this week the official calendar of sales and festivals for Steam this year, which promise to further leverage the platform’s popularity.

Previously, Steam confirmed that its “Spring Sale” will run from March 16th to March 23rd, but this week, it announced the details of the next three big seasonal sales.

Steam’s Summer Sale will run from June 29th to July 13th, while the Fall Sale will run from November 21st to November 28th, followed by the Winter Sale which starts on December 21st and ends on January 4th, 2024.

The complete promotions calendar also includes themed sale events (Festivals), which are focused on particular game genres.

These events prioritize games with discounts, but also have space for free games, future releases and games with demos.

The company has also confirmed the dates for its upcoming Steam Next Fest digital events, which are week-long promotions that offer access to hundreds of PC game demos.

See the full schedule below: