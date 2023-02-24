Valve confirms dates for its traditional Steam sales and festivals in 2023

Valve announced this week the official calendar of sales and festivals for Steam this year, which promise to further leverage the platform’s popularity.
Steam sales offer great deals for players looking to pick up some of the hottest games on the platform at special prices.
Previously, Steam confirmed that its “Spring Sale” will run from March 16th to March 23rd, but this week, it announced the details of the next three big seasonal sales.
Steam’s Summer Sale will run from June 29th to July 13th, while the Fall Sale will run from November 21st to November 28th, followed by the Winter Sale which starts on December 21st and ends on January 4th, 2024.
The complete promotions calendar also includes themed sale events (Festivals), which are focused on particular game genres.
These events prioritize games with discounts, but also have space for free games, future releases and games with demos.
The company has also confirmed the dates for its upcoming Steam Next Fest digital events, which are week-long promotions that offer access to hundreds of PC game demos.
See the full schedule below:
- Mystery Festival: February 20th – 27th
- Spring Sale: March 16th – 23rd (big seasonal sale)
- Puzzle Festival: April 24th – May 1st
- Sports Festival: May 15th – 22nd
- Festival Next: June 19th – 26th
- Summer Sale: June 29th – July 13th (Big Seasonal Sale)
- Festival of Stealth: July 24th – 31st
- Visual Novel Festival: August 7th – 14th
- Strategy Festival: August 28 – September 4
- SHMUP Festival: September 25th – October 2nd
- Festival Next: October 9th – 16th
- Return of Steam Scream Festival (Halloween): Oct 26 – Nov 2 (more details coming soon)
- Fall sale: November 21 – 28 (big seasonal sale)
- Winter Sale: December 21 – January 4, 2024 (Big Seasonal Sale)
Now that we have the official calendar, just wait to buy that game you’ve been wanting for a while.
What games are you looking to buy in Steam sales?