Valve advances Steam Deck deliveries

Are you one of those many people who pre-ordered a Deck at the time and are still waiting to receive it? The sum of factors, in which we can count so much on the fact that did not expect such a high demand, mainly the shortages experienced by the supply chain during the past year and part of the current one, have caused that there are people who will still have to wait until 2023 to receive yours.

However, fortunately for those people, this seems to be changing, something in which the improving supply market plays a key role. Valve has been wanting to increase the production of its Steam Valve for many months and, it seems, the time has come, according to the company in its own blog. And the company the expected delivery dates of the Steam Deck already reserved would be advancedto the point that all existing reserves to date would be delivered before the end of the year.

In addition, if we enter the Steam store and access the section dedicated to Steam Deck, we can see that it is also indicated that the reservations made now will be delivered within this same year, at some point in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, the company warns that the quota is limited and, consequently, if there is enough demand, it is possible that those furthest behind will have to wait until 2023.