Valorant: job vacancy suggests game launch on consoles

It looks like Riot Games is planning to bring Valorant to consoles. A new job posting has been posted by Riot Games on the Hitmaker website, indicating that the developer is looking for a game design manager specifically for consoles.

Riot Games became known for the MOBA League of Legends, but after 10 years, the company expanded its portfolio and in addition to releasing LoL derivatives, it also started new franchises and started investing in platforms other than PC.

One of these new franchises is the acclaimed Valorant, an FPS game that has already become one of the darlings of the eSports world and that will soon have a mobile version. Apparently, Riot also intends to bring the game to consoles, at least that’s what a job vacancy published by the company indicates.

The job description discusses the importance of anticipating player needs across “all relevant platforms,” ​​and Riot is looking to hire someone with “multi-platform, PC, mobile, and console development experience.” While fans will still want to wait for an official announcement from Riot Games, it certainly looks like Valorant could be coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms, and who knows, Nintendo!