Valk Freya, a professional gaming chair in fabric and leatherette versions

After its great premiere during the pandemic, VALK, the Spanish gaming accessories company has made official the new release of the Valk Freya, an ergonomic chair with an elegant and spacious design, with a list of top-notch specifications that will meet the expectations of the most demanding users and players.

Although undoubtedly its greatest attraction lies in its arrival under two versions: with a more classic version in premium black synthetic leather, and another ideal for the hottest, in breathable gray fabric. Although both versions have the brand’s own stamp, with striking mint green embroidery for the seams and the cushion logo.

Everything about the Valk Freya is designed to offer maximum comfort and withstand intensive use. On the one hand, both seat and back are made with a cold molded foam padding, which in addition to being comfortable, is resistant and does not deform over time; while the cervical and lumbar cushions (already included with the chair) are made of memory foam with memory effect. Although these are not the only advantages, since the Valk Freya also has some 4D armrests, customizable in height, depth and orientation.

In addition, the chair has a mechanism to regulate the tilting of the seat, important if you are going to spend many hours in it; as well as a structure and base made of steel and placed on a gas lift piston is class 4, characteristics that guarantee excellent durability for loads up to 130 kilograms in weight.

Availability and price

Currently the Valkyr Freya are already available for sale through the brand’s website, as well as in different local suppliers such as Amazon, PcComponentes and others. In addition, although its official price is 349.99 euros, these gaming chairs have a juicy launch offer of up to 20% discount, staying at a very interesting 279.99 euros.