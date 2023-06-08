Valentine’s Day: Uber Flash highlights rules for sending gifts

- Advertisement -

After receiving a feature that allows you to request simultaneous trips, Uber Flash highlighted the possibility of sending gifts through the service. However, he stressed that there are rules for sending. Among the characteristics that have norms and conditions that must be followed for the service, are the size of the item, the type and the value. In other words, not everything can be transported both in Flash mode and in Flash Moto.

In the case of delivery with a vehicle, there is a guideline to send items that fit comfortably in the trunk of a medium-sized car. Items weighing more than 30 kg or items that cannot be carried by a single person are prohibited from being shipped. As for the bicycle option, if available in your region, it is necessary to analyze whether it will fit in a backpack. - Advertisement - Generally speaking, everything needs to be closed, securely sealed and ready for collection. If you are going to send paper, such as a commemorative card, it is worth putting it in envelopes – preferably plastic. To complete, the total amount cannot exceed the limit of R$ 500. See a list of prohibited items: ChromeOS prepares various camera effects for video conferences and even blurred background Perishable food or beverages (e.g. cupcake, meats, cake, snacks or dairy);

Firearms, weapons, ammunition and their parts;

Livestock articles, regulated species (harmful weeds, prohibited seeds, etc.) or animal parts, blood or fluids;

Fragile items;

Alcoholic beverages of any kind (such as wine, for example);

Cash, gift cards, lottery tickets, coins, securities of any kind, checks, jewelry or other items of high intrinsic value;

Illegal/stolen items;

Hazardous materials (flammable, poisonous or explosive), excluding household cleaning products;

Erotic objects, obscene or pornographic material;

People and animals;

Pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, or supplements.

Recreational substances or objects related to the consumption or handling of tobacco shops.

If the request contains something prohibited, the delivery partner may cancel the request and even call the authorities if the order is an illegal item. In situations where the object is a surprise, Uber also recommended that users advise the recipient of the delivery to meet with the delivery person to collect the item, who should be instructed on how to carry out the process. So, do you intend to send the Valentine’s Day gift through a delivery service? Join us!

