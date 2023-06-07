Valentine’s Day: Rappi promises to offer discounts and deliveries in up to 10 minutes

- Advertisement -

The on-demand delivery startup rappi announced his Valentine’s Day campaign this year, which is guided by the slogan “whoever has Rappi, has time to love”. The platform promised discounts and very fast deliveries during the date. According to the platform, the campaign was based on the five languages ​​of love: words of affirmation, quality time, gifts, thoughtful gestures and physical touch. The action has the partnership of several companies and brands.





Exclusive purchases via the app’s Turbo button arrive in up to 10 minutes so couples can celebrate the date with lots of love. The discounts are also valid for singles and take place between the 8th and 12th of June. - Advertisement - The app offers promotions across all its verticals. Among the gift suggestions, Rappi offers everything from poetry books, wine, lubricant, condoms, self-care items, flowers and even restaurant dishes for a romantic dinner.

For those looking for an experience, Jontex, Reckitt Health & Nutrition Comercial’s condom brand, and Magnum, Kibon’s ice cream line, offer 20% off special combos for Valentine’s Day. Vivo Y36 4G is listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 680 and 8 GB of RAM In addition, the app has several gift options in the mall vertical, which has stores such as Sephora, Kopenhagen, O Boticário, Hope, iPlace, Lindt, L’Occitane and Giuliana Flores. This option allows users to have gifts in hand on the same day of order. And you, have you bought Valentine’s Day gift yet? Tell us in the comments down below!

