Valentine’s Day: DGO announces special programming with romance, drama and humor

DGO announced the preparation of a list of special series and films for this year’s Valentine’s Day, celebrated on June 12th. Among the contents are the genres of romance, drama and humor. The highlights of the grid are due to titles such as “Ticket to Paradise”, “Sex and the City 2”, “I Want to Stay with Polly”, “La La Land – Cantando Estações”, “Casa Comigo?”, “Eat, Pray and Love”, “Ghost – On the Other Side of Life”, “Hitch – Loving Counselor”, “Brides at War”, “Coincidences of Love”, “Fifty Shades of Grey”.

in romantic comedy Ticket to ParadiseGeorge Clooney and Julia Roberts play ex-partners who unite in the mission to prevent their daughter from repeating the same mistake they made in the past. Already sex and the city 2 depicts the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they vacation in Abu Dhabi. This is what you need to take advantage of your connection: from 100 megabytes to 1 gig

I want to be with Polly stars Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller, and tells the story of Reuben Feffer, a forewarned man who hates taking risks. He is abandoned by his wife and ends up getting involved with Polly, a beautiful and fun woman who likes to live intensely. To complete, La La Land – Singing Seasons brings the love story of the charming jazz pianist Sebastian, lived by Ryan Gosling, and the talented actress Mia, with Emma Stone in the role. Among the obstacles that arise, young people try to make the relationship work, during the search for fame and success.

Other content available on the platform’s Valentine’s Day schedule is “Coincidences of Love”, “Fifty Shades of Grey”, “Eduardo and Mônica”, “Slightly Pregnant”, “How I Was Before You”, “How to Lose a Man in 10 Days”, “My Boyfriend Is a Zombie”, “Paris Can Wait”, “A Place Called Notting Hill”. It is worth remembering that, in February of this year, the streaming TV operator had made another special program, with blockbusters that debuted in 2022. Did you like the DGO news for Valentine’s Day 2023? Interact with us!

