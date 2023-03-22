Valentine’s Day: Argentina, Colombia, Brazil and more cheap destinations that are reserved on the internet

According to Airbnb, the Valentine’s Day parties of the year 2022 included countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Mexico in the list of most affordable and romantic destinations.

A few days before the celebrations for the day of Valentine’s Daypeople who seek to spend this celebration as a couple or with friends seek different experiences at good prices in Internet. Trips to different destinations are one of the most attractive alternatives for users, who, in addition to the comforts of each place, want to obtain discounts or adequate prices to enjoy your stay in these places.

That is why the application of rent of bedrooms and apartments around the world, Airbnb, has generated a list of which are the most attractive destinations for people within Latin Americaso that they can have comfortable and comfortable experiences in the region.

The most romantic and popular destinations within the platform According to the analysis made, they include Costa Rica for its attractive beaches, as well as other countries such as Argentina, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Chile and Brazil, which complete the first six places in the ranking made by Airbnb.

Airbnb indicated that Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Mexico are the places where the average price per night can be between $30 and $58.

On the other hand, because users also want to have trips in which the stays are not very expensive, an estimate was made of what the Destinations in which you can spend less for this reason to have even more budget to enjoy other activities in those countries.

According to the application, the holidays of Valentine’s Day of the year 2022 included in the list of most affordable and romantic destinations countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Mexico. In these places it was found that the average price per night of stay can be between 30 dollars and 58 dollars.

The most desired stays in the entire platform that are located in some of these countries and that also have a varied range of prices are: Suite in Viña del Mar (Chili), Cabin in the mountains in Pasto (Colombia), Studio in the heart of Palermo (Argentina), Transparent Cabin in Santa Catalina (Brazil), Private room in Nuevo León dome (Mexico).

How Much Airbnb Hosts Can Earn During Valentine’s Day

One of the tools available on the rental platform is the so-called “Smart Prices”. With it, hosts can automatically find the most appropriate price for their stay per night, according to what is indicated in the request for spaces. This way you will have a fair price for both potential guests and hosts at any time.

The information in the application mentions that, at least during the year 2022, the hosts almost entered 500 million dollars around the world during the 5 days Before and after Valentine’s Day. In the case of Latin Americathe people who made spaces available to visitors came to earn a little more than 300 dollars in that period of time.

How much do users spend on gifts during Valentine’s Day?

According to data collected by Statistathe online statistical data platform, users from various Latin American countries have different customs when offering gifts during the holidays of Valentine’s Day in their locations. The information presented in your Web page official indicates that average spending in countries such as Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Peru and Colombia oscillates between 35 and 43 dollars.

The Statista platform indicates how much users in Latin American countries spent on average on gifts during Valentine’s Day in 2021. (Capture)

This information, which was collected during February 2021, also indicates that Chilean men are the ones who spend the most (45 dollars), while Colombians tend to generate a caste of 35 dollarslike their partners, this being the only country that is equal in spending by both genders.