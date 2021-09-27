Vacos CAM IR, Vacos security camera with night vision arrived

Vacos is one of the best brands in modern home security cameras, with a quality very similar to that of Reolink (another of my favorite brands), and with an excellent design and usability.

I spoke about Vacos Cam a year ago, and today I present the version with IR that is already available on their website and that I have been able to test a few days.

It is a camera capable of capturing at 1080p Full HD, with 10-meter night vision. It offers vision with practically no noise or image distortion thanks to the built-in infrared LEDs, capable of identifying objects in low light and recognizing humans with 90% accuracy (so as not to give false alerts). In this video you have night vision in a completely dark room (I have reduced the quality to adapt it to the web format, since the original video is 1080p):

But what always stands out with Vacos is their autonomy. No cables, charges with a normal micro-USB mobile charger, and offers months of battery life on a single charge, without changing the battery. It is also possible to buy a solar panel to power it constantly, but hey, if it is charged once every two months, there will be no problems (it depends on the number of times we consult the live video, of course).

It is the magic of the 100% wireless installation, you just have to configure it by connecting it to the mobile with the Vacos Smart app (not the normal Vacos, the smart) and voila, we can put it where we want without the need for cables of any kind.

It has an internal storage space of 16G, and it is possible to hire cloud storage from within the app, although 16Gigas is a lot of videos for a home security camera.

Regarding its resistance, it is IP65, designed to work as an external camera without problems

It also has a microphone and speaker so that we can talk to the person on the other side, be it an intruder or someone delivering a package.

If you have an assistant with a screen, it is also compatible with Alexa and Google, to ask it to show the image without any effort.

Installation, link and price

To install it, it is important that you carry out the following steps:

– Download the Vacos Smart app from the app store

– Press the reset button on the camera

– Enter the WiFi password in the app

– Capture a QR code of the app with the lens of the camera itself

Once the steps are done, we can see the image and configure the notifications without problems.

You can find it for $ 99 at this link.