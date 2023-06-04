vacation mode in whatsapp: get disconnected with these tricks

Holidays are for disconnecting. Unfortunately, WhatsApp does not have a vacation mode. But should. We were not able to disconnect from the group and we are waiting for work chats, the conversation with your boss. But you can put WhatsApp in Vacation Mode with these tricks that will help you avoid it.

- Advertisement - Have right to disconnect. Right to digital disconnection. You can forget about Slack, about Telegram, about WhatsApp. If you are on vacation, you have the right to disconnect and turn off the devices. But if you are unable to do so, there are some tricks to make you stop looking at WhatsApp when you should be resting. Redmi Note 11R expected for tomorrow, more of a similarity with POCO M4 5G Mute chats and groups A good option to disconnect is to mute all chats and work groups if you are going on vacation. You will not have to deal with annoying notifications that should not interest you if you are not working. We can do it with individual chats (mute your boss) and with work-related group chats. The steps are very simple from the app: open whatsapp

Go to the chat window

Choose the one that interests us and we want to silence

Long press the conversation

Click on the speaker icon at the top

Choose between the three options Eight hours One week One year

Choose whether or not you want to show notifications even if it is without sound

- Advertisement -

When you have it, press ok and confirm. You can forget about that chat.

- Advertisement -

On iOS the steps are very similar:

Swipe the conversation from right to left

A popup window will appear

Click on “mute” on this screen

Choose the period: for eight hours, a week or forever

Confirm the process and forget about that conversation.

Set times and schedules

You can configure WhatsApp so that you do not use it more than necessary. From Android we can establish maximum hours of use, for example. This will force you to disconnect and not spend hours and hours pending working groups on WhatsApp. In addition, Android also allows you to put a password on applications. This will help you to think twice when entering and try to disconnect. Although it is a forced way of doing it, you will start to get used to it little by little.

The steps we must follow are:

Open the settings of your mobile phone

Go to the “Applications” section

Choose “Application lock”

Activate the button

You will see a list with all installed apps. You must choose which one you want to block. Activate the switch of each one of them and you will block the access unless you use a specific password that allows you to access. This way you will limit entering.

But we can also configure the usage time without using any special app, from the Android settings. It will depend on the customization layer whether the steps are one or the other, but go to “Digital well-being and parental control” and access the “Control Panel”. Here, choose the app that interests you. Once inside, choose “app timer” and choose a maximum usage time. This way you will avoid spending the day looking at your WhatsApp chats during vacations.

Set up automatic replies

The first thing we must take into account is that there is no way to schedule messages natively in WhatsApp if we have the normal version, the user version. It does not allow this unless we have a third-party application or program that allows us to do it or that we have WhatsApp Business and that allows us other advantages such as automatic or automated messages. Quick or automated responses can only be used from Business, as we say, but the steps we must follow are the following:

Go to the menu button of the WhatsApp application

Click on Settings and Company Settings

Go to the Quick Replies option

Click on Add (+) to create what you want

Once here, we fill in the three fields. We must fill in the field of the message that we want to reply, entering text or the multimedia file that you want to add. In addition, we must write the shortcut that we want to use: a word or character that will allow us to add the automatic message. And finally, type the keyword for the quick reply, which you will then use to easily find it when you want to send that reply. PWe can add up to three different keywords with a maximum of 15 characters each of them and will allow us to find the quick answer used.

Once we have it, we confirm by playing with “keep”.

Absent messages

In addition, the Business version of WhatsApp also allows us to configure absence messages or welcome messages, which are not answers as such but rather a kind of answering machine that we can configure to say when we return or to say hello to new customers. Both can be configured from the application, in the Business settings. In the case of welcome messages we can follow these steps.