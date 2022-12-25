V30: 10800 mAh battery, eSIM and performance highlight Doogee rugged phone | hands-on

The Doogee V30 is the newest robust smartphone from Doogee to go through the TechSmart bench. It arrives with the mission of delivering a resistant body, but it also brings a pleasant surprise: its processor. The Dimensity 900 makes the V30 one of the most powerful rugged smartphones in the category, and it also features IP68 certification and military construction. In addition, the battery that reaches 10,000 mAh is another important point, not to mention the 108 MP main camera. In other words, a very interesting fact sheet for its market segment. - Advertisement - Want to know more? Then learn everything about the V30 in this hands-on. Just scroll down the page!

Hands-On Index

design and accessories

screen and hardware

Software

cameras

First impressions and prices

design and accessories

The Doogee V30 is a smartphone that is far from being a thin and delicate device. Of course, this is part of your market positioning. It is also a thick smartphone, but I can say that this is the side effect of using a large capacity battery. At least Doogee compensates a little for the robustness of the smartphone by adding a synthetic leather finish on its back, giving it a soft touch. The camera module also has an interesting format that makes the V30 a different cell phone. In it we can find three cameras and the LED flash. The Chinese manufacturer points out that the device has IP68 and IP69K certification, which ensures that it survives submersion in water at a depth of up to one and a half meters. - Advertisement - Another detail that deserves to be mentioned here is the construction within the military standard to ensure that the V30 withstands the traditional everyday falls. Doogee even inserted sides in the V30 that look like wood, something that softens the footprint of the device a little. It even has support for a conventional SIM chip and four extra lines in eSIM mode. In the box, the Doogee V30 comes complete. That is, the smartphone, manuals, USB cable, charger and a tool to facilitate the opening of the SIM card drawer.

screen and hardware

Featuring a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen and a panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the Doogee V30 also supports content with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and Full HD Plus resolution. That is, something surprising for the robust smartphone segment and which shows that these devices are also gradually evolving to reach common mid-range smartphones. In terms of display brightness, we managed to achieve a good rate on the V30, but nothing too surprising. It’s a good screen for everyday use and that’s about it. The device also has stereo sound, but the highs end up standing out and causing stridency at maximum volume. Added to this, mids that are not perceived and basic bass. So we can say that the V30 is a smartphone where you can’t force the bar. That is, nothing to keep the volume always at maximum. Now, what really stands out about this smartphone is its processor. Doogee put the MediaTek Dimensity 900 in the V30, that is, a 6-nanometer chipset that works with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage by default. You can even use the virtual RAM feature to reach 15 GB and even expand the storage with a MicroSD card. When it comes to games, on the V30 CoDi Mobile ran smoothly with high graphics quality and a very high frame rate. This with Anti-aliasing turned on, but still, it wasn’t possible to enable all features. PUBG, on the other hand, ran smoothly with HDR graphics and ultra frame rate. Anti-aliasing and other features have also been enabled. That is, the Doogee V30 is an interesting smartphone for those who want to play games. Even more if we take into account that the device has 10,800 mAh of battery capacity, and Doogee also sends a 66-watt charger in the box. This makes it reach 28% charge in 15 minutes, 53% in 30 minutes and 100% in 1 hour and 35 minutes. That is, a good speed if we consider the size of the device’s battery. In our standard tests, the total autonomy was between 40 and 50 hours, something that translates to more than two full days. Of course, an average user, with moderate use, will only need to recharge the V30 two to three times a week. Finally, the Doogee V30 still has NFC for proximity payments, 5G connection in dual-SIM and Wi-Fi 6.

6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with drop notch and 120 Hz rate

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 900

8 GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Night vision lens with 20 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 16 MP sensor

5G connection, eSIM, IP68, IP69K, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint scanner

10,800 mAh battery with 66W charging

android 12

Software

Interestingly, the Doogee V30 hit the market with relatively clean and pure Android 12. As we know, this is usually something difficult to find in Chinese smartphones. The company apparently only made a few minor tweaks to make the interface look a little more intense on the V30, but it’s nothing too aggressive. We have in this device the entire ecosystem of Google applications, such as Phone, Chrome, YouTube and the like. Within the proprietary applications of Doogee we have little. That is, an extremely positive point for those who do not like interfaces that are heavily modified or full of bloatware.

cameras

The Doogee V30 has three rear cameras and the main one stands out for having 108 megapixels, something that is also kind of unheard of in the rugged smartphone category. In addition, there is a night vision camera that all manufacturers in the industry decide to put on their devices. Here on the V30 it has 20 megapixels. The ultrawide lens is 16 megapixels and we still have 32 megapixels inside the drop notch on the front. The camera software is complete, bringing a dedicated option to the 108 megapixel sensor, night mode, Pro and portrait. Doogee claims that the smartphone is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 fps. In our quick hands-on tests, it was possible to notice that big numbers are not everything. The main camera and the ultrawide can take good pictures in those scenarios considered ideal. That is, on sunny days or with good natural lighting. Color calibration is good, but you may notice some aberration on the ultrawide lens. This is something that happens from time to time, and the blurring effect of the main lens array is not very efficient.

An example of this is that the smartphone can end up getting lost in recognizing the contours of objects and people. The night photos show that the company needs to make some adjustments to the software. This is because it is possible to notice grainy and blurry spots in the photos with the main camera and the quality of the records with the ultrawide lens drops a lot. The night vision camera is not so convincing. It takes black and white photos, but it’s nothing that special and it can end up making the results worse in certain scenarios. On the other hand, in selfies, the front camera follows the expected pattern. It is good in well-lit environments and loses quality at night, presenting washed-out colors.

Finally, it lacked good stabilization for recording videos and the records end up being bad, while the focus is slow. In short, I can say that cameras are not a strong point of this smartphone. They bring a series of small defects, but that can still be corrected by software.

First impressions and prices

The Doogee V30 is a good smartphone, it brings all the best that a robust device has and also adds hardware that is much more up-to-date than the other competitors in its category. If you work hard or are simply clumsy, the Doogee V30 may indeed be a good choice. The device has a number of attractions that many competitors do not deliver. In addition, it also approaches traditional intermediaries and this is a very positive point for its category. I cite as examples the processor that guarantees good performance and the screen with a rate of 120 Hz. Not to mention the giant battery to deliver a few days away from the socket. However, the cameras are, without a doubt, the weakest point of the device. Despite the impressive number of 108 megapixels, in practice the sensor is still “raw” and needs many adjustments in its software. Its official price abroad is US$399, something around R$2,120 in direct conversion and without considering the hefty Europeian taxes. Of course, I talk about taxes because there are chances that you will be taxed, but that doesn’t take the shine off the robust device from the Chinese manufacturer.

