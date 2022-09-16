Using TikTok as an information search engine, as if it were Google

Many young people are using TikTok in the same way that we have used for a long time.

The first thing that goes through a teenager’s mind when looking for a letter of recommendation, or a review of a new place in town, or help with a subject in school, is to open TikTok and use its internal . It is a fact.

In a recent article in the New York Times they analyze this topic, and show how it is really possible, and practical, to find local , tutorials and opinions in a very short time, even more practical than the Google search engine or YouTube itself.

Google is aware of this issue, knows that this is happening, and works to compete with a growing trend: results in short video format.

Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of Google, at a technology conference in July, said:

In our studies, something like almost 40 percent of young people, when looking for a place to have lunch, do not go to Google Maps or Search. They go to TikTok or Instagram.

It is clear that doing a search on TikTok is usually more interactive than typing a query into Google, where there are only links and thumbnails of Youtube videos. When a young person finds a video on Tiktok, they go to the comments to verify the veracity of a suggestion, but a Google link has no comments (many outlets removed them years ago due to spam), there is no community supporting that content.

TikTok searches are full of questions about how to do things and find explanations of what they mean, all in less than 60 seconds. The creators of TikTok, on the other hand, struggle to monetize that content on one of the networks that pays the least for the material, even less than YouTube, since they do not have an ad platform as powerful as Google’s.

On the other hand, this custom also has its negative consequences, since there is a lot of misinformation on TikTok, many fakenews with supportive commenters, and that’s a problem since TikTok doesn’t do enough to prevent such material.

This tendency is especially strong when someone is looking for places to visit in a certain areasince tourist content and recommendations of this type abound in the Chinese social network.

The Internet is changing, and video still rules.