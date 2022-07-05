Using the iPhone in the rain or under water will be possible thanks to this patent

- Advertisement -

Sure, your phone is built to withstand some moisture, but that doesn’t make it easy to type on a wet screen or with wet fingers.

Apple just got a new patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office called «Modification of the functionality of an electronic device during an event of exposure to humidity.»

With this patent, Apple plans to adapt the iPhone screen to humiditywhether it’s a light rain shower, a constant downpour, or the terminal is being used underwater.

The false touches on the screen generated by the liquid they will be detected by the technology included in the patent and eliminated. On-screen controls could change accordingly, with buttons getting bigger and further away from each other to improve accuracy in hitting the right button when the screen is wet.

At the same time, the iPhone’s capacitive screen would automatically switch to a pressure sensitive screen similar to Apple’s Force Touch and 3D Touch technologies, which are no longer used.

To prevent raindrops or liquid from accidentally triggering touch inputs, Apple would require these finger presses to squeeze harder than a dynamic threshold that would change based on the type of moisture event (light rain, heavy rain, for example). example) that is making it difficult to write accurately on the touch screen.

An image from the patent documentation shows an iPhone camera app that offers settings for “dry,” “wet,” and “underwater” modes. Depending on the mode, changes are made to the camera user interface.

For example, in wet mode, some user interface features are removed, while in underwater mode, some controls are replaced with oversized buttons. They are easier to activate underwater, but have restricted functionality.

The phone screen will display the current depth of the device so that the user stays within the limits of the terminal’s water resistance. Apple will have to be careful about expanding the size and changing the location of the camera UI buttons to make sure users don’t get confused.

Apple receives many patents over the course of a year, and not all of them result in new technology being implemented right away. It is not clear if Apple will implement this patent in iPhones.