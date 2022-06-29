HomeAppsPhotoshopUsing a Check Layer for Retouching in Shadows or Highlight Areas

Using a Check Layer for Retouching in Shadows or Highlight Areas

AppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
dc3069dd35ce94985d3555d1355538a3.jpg
dc3069dd35ce94985d3555d1355538a3.jpg
- Advertisement -

When retouching your images, are you using a check layer to see what might not be seen in the shadows and the highlight areas of the photo? If not, you may be overlooking some areas that need work.

[mb_related_posts1]

In this video, automotive photographer Andrew Link shares how he uses a check layer or helper layer in his work. In one of his speed edit videos, a few people questioned the purpose of a layer he adds that gives his image a weird effect. This “cheater layer” as Link calls it, is an “M” curved layer which he uses to help see into the dark shadows or the highlights of the image to see what needs to be corrected. Throughout the video, he shares what it was used on in a few different images and what are some of the areas that needed to be corrected. This helper layer can be useful when blending multiple exposures together, especially when you have different shadows in multiple images as Link shows in his last example.

Fstoppers Reviews One of the Most Unique Film Simulations Available: RNI’s Aerochrome

When I retouch portraits, I use a few helper adjustment layers to aid in seeing what areas of the skin need to be retouched, but I don’t often use one to check the shadows and highlights. What other types of helper layers do you use in your work? 

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Laptops

ARM introduces new cores and premium GPUs

If the x86/64 architecture is the absolute leader in the PC world, we can...
Tech News

This is the new Insta360 modular action camera

Insta360, a company specialized in action cameras for 360º captures, has just presented its...
Photoshop

How to Customize the Photoshop Toolbar so That It’s Perfect for You

If you’re...
Reviews

Sony Inzone H9, análisis: jugar en PC o PS5 con este sonido espacial es jugar en otra liga

Sony ha movido ficha para acercarse más al público gamer. Lo ha...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...

© 2021 voonze.com.