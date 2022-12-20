Users who purchased Ubisoft games on Stadia can receive a copy to play on PC

Users who have purchased games from Ubisoft at the Google Stadia started receiving a copy of the titles, which were transferred to their PCs. The measure began to take effect on the 16th and began subtly, without any fanfare on the part of Google or the developer, who recently launched a program to make gamers aware of behavior. In this case, the company even announced in September that it would provide its customers with the opportunity to transfer games purchased from the cloud gaming service. However, she didn’t say much about this action and promised to provide more details about it at a later time.

Well, some people are already getting their copies and there hasn't been any positioning by Ubisoft itself. In this sense, whoever has his account Ubisoft Connect on PC you are already receiving a license for the game automatically. So, it is speculated that the migration of games depends on the user linking the account with that of Stadia. What happens, however, is that there are reports of players not earning licenses for all titles purchased on Google's cloud gaming service. Therefore, it seems that this is not what is causing the transfer of productions to your computer at the moment.




