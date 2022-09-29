Users report Pix failures in several banks this Thursday (29)

Account holders at have been ing problems sending money through Pix since early this Thursday morning, 29, affecting both traditional and digital accounts. According to reports, the system appears as unavailable and cannot complete the transfer regardless of the amount. With the instability, the problem leads the trending topics on Twitter with more than 7,000 posts made by users who are having difficulty using Pix. In tests carried out by the AllCellular using the Itaú app we did not find the transfer failure, however, there are complaints both on social networks and on Downdetector.

As a platform report reveals, around 10 am today apps from Nubank, Inter, Itaú, PicPay, Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco do Brasil, BTG Pactual, etc. registered a peak of complaints regarding the functioning of the service, reinforcing that it is a systemic rather than individual instability. - Advertisement - For now, only Itaú Unibanco has positioned itself on the case, responding to an account holder on Twitter that there is an “intermittence for carrying out the PIX” and that the technical team is working to resolve the failure; the other institutions have not yet issued a note on the problem in transfers.





In response to G1, the Central Bank (BC) states that Pix is ​​operating normally. For now, there is no prediction of when the service will work again in the listed applications. Options such as TED and DOC continue to work smoothly and can be used temporarily in place of Pix, but without instant receiving. iOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, Release Candidates available | How to get them This is not the first time that banks have reported general instability in the operation of the service. As with previous situations, the difficulty is expected to be resolved soon.

Reports on the networks

I can’t get through Bradesco tbem, I think general is buggy — Paulo HS Medeiros (@paulinhoherbeth) September 29, 2022

@nubank straight this bullshit now! I haven’t been able to pix since yesterday. you were much better pic.twitter.com/hlScgtkobY — Mari (@_carvalhomarii) September 29, 2022