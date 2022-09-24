Users report issue with DualSense controller after PC update

HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftUsers report issue with DualSense controller after PC update

By Abraham
Several PlayStation 5 owners are reporting an issue with the console’s dualsense controller after performing a firmware update via PC. The new build would be causing the “drift” effect on the accessory.

According to reports posted on the Reddit forum, the next-gen controller did not have any issues before patch 0307. Netizens report that the new update caused the analog stick to flicker during matches.


“Anyone else having drift issues after the update?

Anyone else having a problem with the stick sticking out of the controller since the new software update?

Tricks to save with the new electricity rates

My controller was great, never had a problem, until I updated it and all of a sudden it drifted to the left on my left stick, I tried resetting it, and I tried deleting the Bluetooth connection to reconnect it, but to no avail. It is very clean and nothing has fallen on it (to my knowledge).

I’m aware why this happened, just wondering if the sudden issue could be caused by something from the update,” posted user Luke__01 on Reddit.

Sony has not yet confirmed the existence of any bugs related to the new update. Anyway, it’s good to consider not updating the controller through the PC with firmware 0307, ​​at least until some official announcement from the company.

What about you, updated your controller and noticed something strange? Tell us in the comments below!

