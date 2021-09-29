Users report bad Instagram interface design

Several Instagram users have been claiming on other social networks that the “call” button in private messages is misplaced. There are not a few people who have pressed it by mistake, the call is immediate and is made through the telephone service of each person.

In fact, many complain about so-called “butt-dials” in which people basically push a button with their butt by mistake. Although it usually happens with any part of the body in which we keep the smartphone.

Calls by mistake

It was quite curious to see Twitter user @shonisjourney reveal that actress Mia Healey called her. The anonymous tweeter did not reveal if Healey follows her, but the truth is that he must have accessed the private messages with @shonisjourney and then called her by mistake. And all through the famous butt-dial.

OH MY GOD ??? MIA HEALEY ???? pic.twitter.com/I3JFtFateN – jeanne ♡ (@shonisjourney) June 30, 2021

Users have complained that the call icon is too “dangerous” and it doesn’t make any sense for it to be on the private message screen.

It should be noted that next to the icon there is also the video call, this does make a call within the same application. However, we can eliminate the possibility of calling someone by video in private messages in the Instagram options.

Unfortunately this cannot be done with traditional calls, so for the moment the risk of making a “butt-dial” will continue thanks to this decision of the Facebook interface designers.