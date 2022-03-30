Users explode against Cecotec for the poor performance of their appliances

Would you buy a product that explodes? Then it’s probably right for you stay away from Cecotec products. The brand is receiving thousands of complaints of people who have bought their products and have had many performance problems with them, where some have even exploded and caused burns.

Cecotec, based in Valencia, claims to be Spanish, but most of its product designs are nothing more than products bought from factories in China and then simply put their logo on top. And in the case of those design in Spaintheir parts come from china. Thus, quality is same as that of a Chinese productwhich can cause serious health and safety problems. Cecotec Mambo: alternative to Thermomix that explodes Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES Affected customers have launched the hashtag #AffectedCecotecwhere all count negative experiences they have with the company’s products. Exploding appliances, products that don’t work as advertised, and others that don’t even turn on. Also, the company does not respond to requests via email or phone. If we go to the OCU website, the mark accumulates 1,195 claims in recent monthswith customers claiming to have problems with defective products and many others who have problems receiving money refunds. In some cases, there are some who have been waiting months for the shipment of a product. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Some of these users have come to suffer facial burns. This is the case of Paula Rodríguez, whose Mambo kitchen robot, from Cecotec, burned her face while she was making a puree for her daughter after jumping the lid shot off. Another user claims that when they set the disposer to 5, the lid came off.

Burns caused by a Cecotec Mambo

Unfortunately, it is not the only one, since there are dozens of people who have uploaded photos with burns on the face, arms and neck caused by this Cecotec kitchen robot. The company promised to overshadow the Thermomix, but the only thing they have achieved is to cause second degree burns to dozens of people. The company recognized that the lids on its Mambo were not safe if they were not attached in a certain way. Because of this, he had to replace the caps on the Mambo.

In addition to the Mambo, other company products that have a tendency to explode are the ovens and griddles. In the case of ovens, the glass breaks into a thousand pieces directly.

Cecotec furnace exploited

Nonexistent customer service

Beyond the explosions, the company’s best-selling products are the Conga robot vacuum cleaners. These robot vacuum cleaners are supposedly intelligent, but the reality is that their operation leaves much to be desired. The laser mapping fails constantly, and there comes a point where they can even just clean with the Manual mode. The company acknowledged that the failure affects models of the series congas 3000, Like the Congas 3490, Congas 3690, Congas 4090 and Congas 5090.

#AffectedCecotec

Conga sent to technical service more than four times the first year, and that’s it⬇️ pic.twitter.com/e2bmVu571K —Qwerty. LIBERTY . 🖤 ​​100,000 (@QwertyEAA) January 31, 2022

For this reason, the argument for buying Cecotec because it is a Spanish brand leaves much to be desired, since the brand has very little Spanish about it. The technical service is far from the minimum that must be required of a company in our country. Even when they reply and ask you to send the product back, they send it back unfixed or telling you it works fine for them. The solution is opt for other brands which, although they may be somewhat more expensive, will guarantee us safety and durability.