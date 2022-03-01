Tech NewsHow to?

Users complain that in Gmail there are more emails in the spam folder than before

By: Brian Adam

You may have noticed that in recent days more emails have been sent to spam than in normal situations, and that the message “Gmail cannot ensure that this email is from…” frequently appears.

The first case is due to a possible alteration of the algorithm that identifies spam, while the second is a message that many people are receiving who import emails from their hosting into their Gmail accounts using pop3 or IMAP.

How to Remove iCloud Activation Lock Easily with Tenorshare 4MeKey

From the Google community page you can see several complaints from Gmail users stating that there are legitimate emails in the spam folder, forcing us to go there and manually indicate “this is not spam”, hoping that in the future come to the right place. Still, some users report that emails revert to spam after marking it green in the first place.

It is true that users can filter to prevent certain senders from reaching spam, but that is something that few people know how to do. Here you have a video that shows the use of these filters to do the opposite, send emails to spam, although the philosophy can be applied in the opposite direction.

If you have problems in this regard, you can read this support document that shows users some of the things they can change in their configuration to avoid this problem. These are the well-known SPF, DKIM & DMARC, necessary to verify the correct origin of the emails we send.

Until the theme is adjusted, it will probably be necessary for you to access spam more frequently than before, and to mark legitimate emails while following Google’s guidelines on the subject.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Users complain that in Gmail there are more emails in the spam folder than before

