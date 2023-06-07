User shows iOS 17 standby mode running on iPhone 12 Pro Max

This is unheard of, as the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with an OLED panel but lacks the energy efficiency characteristics of an LTPO panel on iPhone 14 Pro models .

Apple recently announced its latest iOS 17 update for all supported iPhone models. The platform comes with numerous changes and improvements. Among the novelties, a new StandBy Mode for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max that turns the device into a smart screen. However, the cat jump comes from the disclosure of a Reddit user who claims that iOS 17 standby mode is working on his iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Some other users also claim that the feature works on older iPhone models. However, the display would not stay on without touching or the display would stay on only until the device is suspended. In this way, it is very likely that the wide availability of the feature is a bug which should be fixed in subsequent beta versions of iOS 17 or in the final product announcement, which should take place in September.

Among other highlights, the new version of the operating system will change Siri’s activation command, bring improvements to sharing via AirDrop and new forms of communication in iMessage and FaceTime.

And you, do you have an iPhone and did you also have access to this function? Leave your comment below!