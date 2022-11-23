User creates iPhone 14 wallpapers that show the phone’s internals

The user Basic Apple Guy released this Tuesday (22) some wallpapers for iPhone 14 that he made for apple smartphones. The productions are called Schematics, and they are called that because they show what the device is like from the inside. The best thing is that there are versions for all models in the line.

The publication was made on the blog of the author of the arts and he says he has been creating these wallpapers for a few months. According to the post on the website, it all started in September, shortly after the launch of smartphones by the manufacturer. In this sense, the videos and photos released were of great help to the designer.