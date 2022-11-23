User creates iPhone 14 wallpapers that show the phone’s internals

The user Basic Apple Guy released this Tuesday (22) some wallpapers for iPhone 14 that he made for apple smartphones. The productions are called Schematics, and they are called that because they show what the device is like from the inside. The best thing is that there are versions for all models in the line.
The publication was made on the blog of the author of the arts and he says he has been creating these wallpapers for a few months. According to the post on the website, it all started in September, shortly after the launch of smartphones by the manufacturer. In this sense, the videos and photos released were of great help to the designer.
The Basic Apple Guy highlighted the production of iFixit and he even thanks the portal for the published photos of the process to unravel the iPhones. Finally, the author of the wallpapers tells all the details of the process of creating the images, from the design to the end of the project. In fact, he tells how the motivation to start drawing up the schemes came about:
The decision to approach the schematic this way also presented new challenges as I tried to make these my most detailed schematics to date. And by far the most complex parts of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were the camera modules. The draft involved tweaking layers and multiple fills to create a sense of depth to build new elements and textures such as the camera sensor, glass cover and sensor shift mechanism.
For those interested, the download of wallpapers is available for free. So far, it is possible to download versions of the normal and Plus models of the iPhone. However, versions for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be available this Wednesday (23).
- Download it from the blog post by clicking here