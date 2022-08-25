- Advertisement -

iphone- -to- -translate- .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Use your iPhone camera to instantly translate text">

There is a great function in phones iPhone that allows you to immediately translate the text that is in front of the main or rear camera. This tool is called LiveText and it is not very difficult to use it. We show you how to do it and, in this way, you will get much more out of the Apple terminal when you have to go on a trip, for example.

One of the things you should know about this option that is included in iPhones since the version of the iOS 15 operating system is that it can be used with the following languages: English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Portuguese and Spanish. Besides, it is also important to note that this option is also compatible with Apple computers that use macOS Monterey.

Which iPhone can use Live Text?

- Advertisement -

Well, not all of the ones on the market are, and basically it can be said that from the iPhone XR and XS onwards. The reason for saying this is that inside the smartphone there must be a processor A12 Bionic or newer. Otherwise, this function cannot be used in any way.

Obviously, the new iPhone 14 that will be officially announced on September 7, 2022 will be able to use Live Text, since its process has enough power to be able to carry out the necessary work automatically and quickly.

pixabay

So you can directly translate text with the iPhone camera

The truth is that it is quite easy to comment on this, since the first thing you have to do is open the application Camera as it is logical to think. Once you have done this, you have to focus directly to the text you want to change the language (this is achieved when a yellow box surrounds everything you want to translate).

The next step is to click on the icon called LiveText (Live Text) in the corner of the iPhone screen. A photo will be taken and shown on the screen, then press the Menu where you will have to choose Select all then use the button Translate. This causes the live translation process offered by Apple’s operating system to run.

- Advertisement -

done this, you have finalized and you will be able to see the result on the panel of your iPhone and know, for example, what is written on a restaurant menu or in the instruction manual of a device that is not in Spanish. The truth is that simplicity and efficiency are the predominant notes.

>