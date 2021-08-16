Use your Chromecast with Google TV as a photo frame

The Mountain View-based giant surprised us when it introduced its latest Chromecast. And, this multimedia player from the Internet giant stands out for being the first model of the brand with its own operating system, Google TV. And it is that, the great G did not find a better way to present its new operating system, which will come to succeed Android TV, than by launching a Chromecast with Google TV. In addition, this new operating system has some very interesting features. More, if you know how to get the most out of this operating system focused on the television sector. If your Smart TV has the renewed operating system of the great G, Google TV, or you have the latest Chromecast model, you should know that it now has a great variety of possibilities. That is why in order to get the most out of your television, we are going to teach you the best tricks, so that you can give a different atmosphere to your home. So you can turn your Google TV into a digital photo frame One of the functions that the renewed Google TV operating system puts at your fingertips, and that will come in handy to surprise your guests, is the one that allows you to convert your Smart TV in a digital photo frame. This is undoubtedly a very good way to change the style in your living room, and to be able to recall experiences together with your loved ones on a large screen. And the best thing is that you will not have to complicate yourself to start this function. To activate this mode, you will have to go to Google TV Settings and look for the System option. Once you are inside, you will see that there is a list of items. The one that you are going to have to select is the Ambient Mode. When you have pressed, you will be able to see what are the options that you have at your fingertips. On the one hand you can choose Google Photos, or also the Art Gallery, so that Google will be the one who will put the images and works of art. Without a doubt, this is one of the best functions for your Smart TV with the renewed Google TV operating system. Using it is very simple, and it can make a difference in your home. So do not hesitate and enjoy a new style in your living room. Therefore, if you have a Chromecast with this operating system or a smart TV with Google’s renewed interface, what are you waiting for to try this trick!