Use your Amazfit smartwatch as a personal assistant with this trick

When buying a smart watch at a good price, the solutions of amazon They are the best options to consider. To begin with, the manufacturer’s catalog is so extensive that you will not be short of options when buying a smartwatch. Without going any further, today they have presented their new Amazfit Zepp E.

And it is that, in addition to having a wide catalog of wearables so that you do not lack options, the interface of the watches of the Asian manufacturer have all kinds of secrets. And if you know the best tricks for your Amazfit, you can get the most out of your smartwatch.

We have already told you some tricks to unlock the screen using your smartwatch, or how to organize the watch menus to your liking. And today, we want to show you how to create reminders on your Amazfit smartwatch so you don’t forget any appointment.

[mb_related_posts1]

A very simple trick to perform

In this way, in addition to telling you the time, receiving notifications and calls, your Amazfit will also perform the functions of a personal assistant so that you do not forget any appointment or meeting that you have scheduled

Intel’s arrival in the GPU sector is good news, we see why enlarge photo Amazfit T-Rex Design amazon

To say that this function has many uses since you can do a temporary schedule. You may be taking medication at a certain time and you don’t want to forget it, or every Friday you have to pick up your children and you prefer toHave a reminder activated so that with the hustle and bustle of work time does not go by.

Steps to follow

As you will see later, the process to activate the reminders on your Amazfit watch is very simple, so it will not take more than a few seconds.

To get started, open the Amazfit app on your phone

Within the options, click on Profile.

Select your Amazfit Smartwatch.

Now, tap on Event Reminder.

Click on the Add button.

Write the name you want to give the event, and select when you want to be reminded of it. You can choose the date and time, in addition to saying if it will be a daily, weekly, monthly reminder…

Finally, click on Save.

If you have followed the steps correctly, when the date of the notification arrives, your smart watch will notify you automatically so that you do not forget any appointment, meeting, taking medication… Finally, say that this function does not have any type of limitation, so you will be able to create all the reminders you need so that your Amazfit watch is your personal assistant whenever you need it.

[mb_related_posts2]

>