Use WhatsApp Web as an expert with these 5 tricks and options that maybe you did not know

WhatsApp Web was the natural advance that the messaging application had to continue adapting to the needs of users. Through this alternative we have had the possibility to manage communications easily, synchronized between the smartphone and the computer. In that sense, we want to present you with a series of tricks and options for WhatsApp Web to get more out of it.

If you use this version of WhatsApp frequently, then this data is sure to enhance your experience on the platform.

Tricks and options that maybe you did not know about WhatsApp Web

Activate Dark Mode

As is widely known, Dark Mode makes the interface turn black, creating a contrast with the text that is much more comfortable to view. At least for some users, this is the best way to enjoy applications.





In WhatsApp Web we can activate it quickly by clicking on the 3 dots icon and then going to Settings.

Later, enter the option “Theme” and there you will find the possibility to choose the Dark Mode.

Format text in messages

This option has been around for a long time and if you don’t know it, it will come in handy to improve your communications. In WhatsApp Web we can send text with bold, italics and other options.

To do this, you must start and end the message with the characters below:

Bold font: *

Italic: _

Strikethrough: ~

Find emojis quickly

This is a small command that will help you display a list of emojis that can be used for the message you send. It is a quick way to show some emojis without having to take off the keyboard to go to the mouse.

In that sense, all you have to do is write :AC and immediately the list will be displayed.

Read messages without activating the double blue check

This is a little trick that will help you in some specific situations, such as when you are receiving messages that you do not want to reply to immediately, but you do want to read. That is, if you need a little time to think about an answer that should be faster, you can do the following.

First open WhatsApp Web and go to the conversation in question. Indeed, this must be done before receiving the messages, which is why we say that it works in specific situations. With the conversation open you will only have to put on top some other window, the browser or the document you are working on.

Image source: Make Tech Easier.

In this way, when the messages arrive, you will be able to see them, but since it is not the main window, the messages will not appear as seen, until you click on it.

Keyboard shortcuts

WhatsApp Web also has keyboard shortcuts that allow you to scroll faster within a tool where we use the keyboard a lot. Therefore, if you want to use WhatsApp Web like a true expert, learn these shortcuts:

New chat: Ctrl + Alt + N

Search: Ctrl + Alt + /

Open emoji panel: Ctrl + Alt + E

Settings: Ctrl + Alt +.

With these little tricks and options of WhatsApp Web you will be able to move more comfortably and quickly within the application. If you use them frequently, they will help you give faster responses, send better-looking messages or threads, and navigate like an expert.