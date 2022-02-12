Use this trick to watch multiple streams on Twitch at the same time

Twitch is a platform that tries to offer its users, as much as possible, all kinds of tools or configurations that allow you to have a better experience, in every sense of the word.

And something that they still don’t offer natively is the possibility of watching several streams at the same time on the same screen. Fortunately, this is something yes it can be achieved from a third party website, which will let you see up to 4 direct simultaneously.

This website is called MultiTwitch, and as its name indicates, it simply has the function of transmitting several direct from your favorite content creators on Twitch. And it is that once you enter the page, there will only be a small information box, not to mention the other one where you will have to paste the URL addresses of the direct ones in question.

In addition to this, in this box you will find various written information that you should read. Among some of the most outstanding things is the fact that the web carries out a optimization of the size of each of the transmissions, with the aim of putting the right dimensions to accommodate them in the most comfortable way possible, while still maintaining the aspect ratio.

Another fact that is briefly specified is that the page will be able to open all those streams that you want as long as your computer supports it, since the consumption of RAM memory is considerably high. For this precise reason, the website it is not available to be used from the mobile.

Clarified this point, the only thing you will have to do to add each direct you want to see is that, once inside MultiTwitch, click on the tab of change sequences, located at the bottom right of the screen. Now when a little box pops up, Add the URL of a stream and hit enter. Now to add another direct, just click on add stream and when you’re done, press Okay.

As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, you can only add a maximum of 4 direct, or at least that is the limit allowed at the moment. Other than that, that’s all you need to know to start enjoying this interesting website.