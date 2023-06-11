Use this trick to turn WhatsApp into the best notepad

- Advertisement -

The main advantage is that we always have a direct access to whatsapp at hand and it doesn’t take long for us to look for that notes application that we never know where it is. Another advantage is that we don’t need to install anything, so we will save space in the internal memory of the mobile phone if we don’t have much space for apps. Also, the advantage is that it can be a shared notebook. It is enough to make groups with one person of the different things that you want to write down. For example, if you want to have a joint shopping list with your partner, you can write down what you need to buy in as many groups as you want without having to use complex shared note or task apps. It is easy to use, suitable for all levels. And you can delete and start over whenever you want, just delete the message.

This is very useful for sending ourselves the shopping list, signing reminders, tasks we don’t want to forget, etc. Therefore, the best way to use WhatsApp for this purpose is create a chat with ourselves so that we do not have to bother other people and that no one but us can have access to the information stored in it. Another of the most useful functions is that we can send us data to the computer through WhatsApp Web. It is enough to open the app on the computer and we can copy the text from the mobile to the PC, for example. Or even send us photographs that we will later have stored for a computer, a tablet, etc.

Create a group with yourself

One of the options to create a chat that we can use as a notepad in the messaging app is to create a group with another contact we trust and then remove that other person from that group. It is the best option we can have and the least messy. You can make as many groups as you want with that person, who can be your partner or your mother. So you can have a group for the shopping list, another to organize trips, another to save messages that you want to read at another time…