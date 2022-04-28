Use the same WhatsApp on another mobile, how it is done today and how it will be done shortly

Whatsapp already allows it to be used on more than one device. We can have it on the mobile and on several computers at the same time, the same account, simultaneously, but with another mobile, things get complicated.

Contrary to Telegram, WhatsApp greatly limits the use of an account on several mobiles at the same time, in fact, the only way to do it would be to use WhatsApp web in the web browser of the second mobile, putting it in desktop mode, and that It greatly limits the visibility of the content.

Yes, both from a tablet and from a mobile, it is possible to use WhatsApp web associated with the account of a main mobile, but having to put the desktop mode from the mobile, the letters are very small and the usability is not the same as with the app.

That is going to change, because WhatsApp is preparing the function so that it is possible to use WhatsApp normally from more than one mobile.

WABetaInfo investigated the code and discovered a screenshot in the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android, at version 2.22.10.13, to be exact. It shows that it is possible to register an Android device as a secondary add-on to the primary phone.

The new WhatsApp section is called “Register Device as a Plugin,” with a description explaining that the feature will allow you to use WhatsApp on another device.

We still don’t know what limits it will have, or if it will import all the content from the main mobile, although it probably won’t, just as it doesn’t when we connect with WhatsApp Web.

To activate it, we will have to scan a QR code with the device that has the main WhatsApp, and from there, recent messages will begin to be downloaded so that we can continue working and communicating with contacts.

Surely there are still a few weeks left before we can have it, but it seems that it is clear that it will be a reality.