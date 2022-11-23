Use of VPN to watch the world cup increases by 1000%

Demand for VPN spiked on November 20, the day millions of people tuned in to watch Qatar vs Ecuador in the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

The reason is clear, many people use VPN to connect to the Internet with IP addresses from other countries, countries where the content is not blocked, where it is free or where it can be seen in better conditions.

The report has been published in SafetyDetectives, where they indicate that the demand for VPN during the first game increased by 1038% compared to the same time 7 days before.

Why use a VPN in soccer?

A VPN is a security tool that hides the identity of the user and the location of their device and protects their Internet traffic while browsing the Internet. Soccer fans can use a VPN to bypass censorship and geo-restrictions to gain access to World Cup coverage and related content.

Unlike connecting with IPTV addresses, a VPN can be used from our computer without the need for any additional program, since it only affects the public IP address from which we connect.

Fans can use a VPN to access geo-restricted content, such as free TV coverage in a country other than their own. In fact, there has been interest in BBC World Cup coverage online in recent days as people tune in to watch their broadcasts in English.

Traveling fans can also use a VPN to watch streams that are airing in their home country.

On the other hand, there are many people who prefer to hide their identity online to consume certain content, to avoid tracking of any kind.

To calculate the increase, SafetyDetectives compared VPN demand during the first game of the World Cup, Qatar vs Ecuador, with samples of VPN demand data taken before the World Cup.